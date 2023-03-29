FBI offering $10K reward for information on missing at-risk indigenous man

Chance Anthony Carson was reported missing by his family on March 15. Investigators believe foul play is involved in his disappearance.

OMAK, Wash. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of a missing at-risk indigenous man.

29-year-old Chance Anthony Carson was reported missing by his family on March 15. However, his family told police they have not seen or heard from him since Feb. 20.

Police said Carson was last known to be on foot in the East Omak area. Investigators said foul play is suspected in his disappearance because he reportedly got into a fight with two other people before he went missing.

The FBI is working with the Colville Tribal Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit in a formal investigation into Carson's disappearance.

"The FBI is seeking information leading to the location/recovery of Carson and information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of any person(s) involved," the FBI said in a statement.

Carson is 5'9", weighs 155-178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left breast, left hand and right arm. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Carson's whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be committed here.

