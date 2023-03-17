x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WSP searching for missing at-risk indigenous man

Chance Carson was reported missing by his family on March 15. However, his family says he has not been seen since February.
Credit: Washington State Patrol
Chance Carson.

OMAK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk indigenous man. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) was activated by WSP on behalf of the Colville Tribal Police.

29-year-old Chance Carson was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, March 15. However, his family told police they have not seen or heard from him since Feb. 19. Police said he was last known to be on foot in the East Omak area.

Carson is 5'9", weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Carson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

KREM 2 News Week in Review | News headlines for the week of March 13

Before You Leave, Check This Out