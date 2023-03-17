WSP searching for missing at-risk indigenous man

Chance Carson was reported missing by his family on March 15. However, his family says he has not been seen since February.

OMAK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk indigenous man. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) was activated by WSP on behalf of the Colville Tribal Police.

29-year-old Chance Carson was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, March 15. However, his family told police they have not seen or heard from him since Feb. 19. Police said he was last known to be on foot in the East Omak area.

Carson is 5'9", weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Carson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

