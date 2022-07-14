‘American Pickers’ coming to Washington

The TV show “American Pickers” will film episodes in Washington state in October. Show’s producers are looking for antique collectors to appear on the TV series.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The TV show “American Pickers” will film episodes in Washington state in October, according to a press release from Cineflix Productions, which produces the show, as reported by our news partners, the Columbia Basin Herald.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, the release said. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past, according to the release.

The show’s producers are looking for leads, the release said. Anyone who knows of a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through is invited to send their name and phone number and the location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or to call (646) 493-2184.