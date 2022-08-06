Family of Don Pearson brings his collection to the public through enormous estate sale

The first Don Pearson estate sale will take place on Thursday, June, and Friday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you an antique lover? Get ready for the big estate sale of Don Pearson, Spokane’s largest lifelong collector.

Starting Thursday, June 9, people can attend the two-day Pearson estate sale hosted by his family.

Don Pearson was born and raised in Spokane. The lifelong resident recently died in February 2022 due to health-related issues.

During his life, he was an antique collector and owned several homes on the South Hill that was used to house antiques of every shape and size.

"He was a huge collector, he had the finer antiques he loved going out and it was kind of an adventure of finding treasures," Tom Nichols, Pearson's friend said. "Everybody that you would ask about Don they'd say that he was the nicest person that they've ever met in Spokane. We were just blessed to know him. I wish they could have a statue in Spokane representing just how nice he was."

Nichols said Pearson probably started collecting antiques about 55 years ago.

"He loved his Kerman rugs, he loved his chandeliers, those are probably the two biggest items that he just fell in love with. He has probably got 200 rugs and probably 35 chandeliers or so," Nichols said.

Nichols said the Pearson estate sale will be the largest of its kind in Spokane and more sales will be hosted throughout the summer.

"55 years of collecting you're just not going to find this kind of a treat just to come out and see this," Nichols said. "The problem is if he came come down here and he was still alive he'd probably want to buy everything."

Pearson will also be remembered for his friends as a good storyteller.

"He could tell stories for hours and hours he'd just go on and on and on," Nichols said. "He would always say 'Do you really want to listen to this?'"

Some of the Pearson antique collections on sale include a baby Grand Piano (Sohmer & Co, NY), 8’ Imperial vases, Kerman and Karastan rugs, statues, home glassware and dishes, antique couches and chairs, the 1983 Buick Riviera Convertible, and the list goes on.