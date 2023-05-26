Department of Health suspends Daybreak Youth Services' license

This suspension comes after Daybreak failed to respond to allegations of staff misconduct last year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has suspended the licenses for two Daybreak Youth Services facilities in Spokane and Brush Prairie.

This suspension comes after Daybreak failed to cooperate with DOH on public safety investigations, failed to make mandatory reports and failed to respond to allegations of staff misconduct.

Daybreak Youth Services is a behavioral health and residential treatment facility that serves female children and teens in Spokane.

Since March 2022, the DOH had repeatedly attempted to investigate several allegations of Daybreak staff engaging in sexual misconduct and boundary violations with adolescent patients. In order to protect patient safety, the department says it requires "access to various records, patients, and staff to assess compliance."

The investigation into Daybreak began last February after the Department of Children, Youth and Families Child Protective Services (DCYFS) filed a report regarding inappropriate conduct towards patients from a staff member. That staff member's duties included daily contact with female minor patients.

According to court documents, the inappropriate conduct started around the same time the staff member was hired.

With its license suspended, Daybreak will have to cease operations and move patients to other facilities. However, the DOH says Daybreak has the right to contest this action.

