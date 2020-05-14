SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two men are in custody after authorities found extensive damage to Deer Park High School last week.

A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to Deer Park High School on Wednesday, May 6, for a report of a large number of broken windows. Principal Joe Feist told the deputy that numbers windows had been broken overnight.

During the investigation, 21-year-old Brandon T. Decker and 18-year-old Cortez A. Moore were identified as two suspects believed to have caused the nearly $20,000 in damage to the high school, including the broken windows and damage to its roof.

Decker and Moore both agreed to answer questions during separate interviews on Tuesday.

Decker admitted to causing the damage, and told deputies he was very drunk and felt the need to destroy something, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Decker said he broke several windows, entered the school to break more, and threw bricks from the upper roof to the lower roof, according to Gregory.

Gregory said Moore admitted to being with Decker and breaking one window, but he denied causing any damage to the roof.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree burglary and first degree malicious mischief, Gregory said.

Gregory said the incident and other similar incidents reported on the same night continue to be investigation. Additional charges and arrests are possible.

