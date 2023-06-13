Washington boat registration deadline is June 30

Residents can renew their boat registrations online or in person at a local vehicle licensing office.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner, and with it the deadline for renewing boat and watercraft registration in Washington

The last day to renew your boat and watercraft registration decals in Washington expires on June 30th.

The State Department of Licensing is no longer sending mail renewal notices. However, boat owners can sign up to receive email renewal notices for their boats on the Department of Licensing website here.

Residents can renew their boat registrations either online or in person at a local vehicle licensing office. If you are renewing your permit at an office, you need to bring the boat registration or registration number (WN#) and proof that you're the registered owner. For a list of exceptions, contact a vehicle/boat licensing office.

The cost for the renewal of your boat registration varies depending on the boat class. Click here to calculate prices.

For a list of licensing offices and hours of operation near your area, click here.

