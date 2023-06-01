North Idaho ski resorts turning into summer's fun destinations

Eleven Idaho ski areas — including Schweitzer — offer summertime mountain biking and a host of summer activities.

IDAHO, USA — As the snow slowly disappears from the mountains, area ski resorts are turning their attention to summer's fun.

Eleven Idaho ski areas — including Schweitzer — offer summertime mountain biking and a host of summer activities. Many are debuting new trails this season, and a large number offer lift service throughout the summer.

The lifts kick into gear at Schweitzer on June 16 — as they will at Brundage Mountain, Grand Targhee and Tamarack resorts. Bogus Basin launches its summer season on June 23, and Pomerelle Mountain and Sun Valley will begin summer operations on July 1. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area has not announced an opening date, but it will not offer lift-served mountain biking this summer, officials said.

Summer at Schweitzer runs from June 16 to Sept. 4 this year, with the resort maintaining more than 40 miles of mountain bike trails and offering a two-hour hosted e-bike tour daily.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

