SEATTLE — Uber is expanding its Uber Ski rideshare program this month to 23 different markets in the United States, including Eastern Washington, Seattle and Portland.

Uber has not yet said specifically where in Eastern Washington the program will be available.

Uber Ski allows riders to select a vehicle with extra space or one with a ski and snowboard rack so snow enthusiasts have room for all of their winter gear.

Uber riders can access the new Uber Ski feature starting Dec. 17 through April 2020, according to Uber.

The service will come with an additional surcharge, which is presented to riders as they request the ride so there are no surprise charges.

Uber Ski will be available in Anchorage, Boise, Boston, Colorado Springs, Denver, Eastern Washington, Flagstaff, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Lehigh Valley, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Hampshire, Portland (Oregon and Maine), the Colorado Rockies, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Upstate New York, Vermont, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Worcester, and Wyoming.

Rideshare company Lyft offers a similar service, allowing riders to request cars with a ski rack for a fee. However, that service is not available in Washington. It is available in Colorado, Utah, and the Lake Tahoe Region.

It appears Uber's new service will be available just in time, as the majority of Spokane-area ski resorts will be open by this weekend.

