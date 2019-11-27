SPOKANE, Wash. — Some area ski resorts are rejoicing amid the news of heavy weekend snow in the forecast.

Lookout Pass in Mullan, Idaho, is opening on Saturday as three to five inches of snow is expected on Wednesday night, and another eight to 12 inches is expected on Thursday.

All services will be available, including food service, bar, gift shop, rentals and lessons.

The ski area may choose to pull the trigger early and open on Friday, Dec. 13.

"We're calling out Old Man Winter and forcing him to deliver the goods. We're done fooling around. It's time to get this party started," Lookout Pass leaders wrote.

Five inches of snow have fallen at Lookout Pass in the past 48 hours. The snow depth is 10 inches at the summit.

Two Inland Northwest ski resorts, Schweitzer and Silver Mountain, opened on Black Friday.

Schweitzer is located 11 miles northwest of Sandpoint, Idaho. Silver Mountain is located in Kellogg, Idaho.

49 Degrees North and Mt. Spokane have not yet announced opening dates online. No new snow has fallen at those ski areas in the last 72 hours.

