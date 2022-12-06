Two killed, five hurt in Grant County crash

Two people died in a crash near George on Tuesday morning. Five others in a pickup truck were taken to hospitals.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash near George on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the collision Adams Road South and Baseline Road West involved a passenger car and a pickup truck. The collision is about a quarter mile south of South Frontage Road.

The Sheriff's Office said two people inside the passenger car died at the scene of the crash. There were five people inside the pickup. All five were taken to area hospitals including Quincy Valley Medical Center, Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, and Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the crash.

A tractor-trailer was able to avoid being in the collision by driving into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office reports the truck driver was not hurt.

Adams Road South is closed south of I-90 while deputies investigate the deadly crash.

Update 8:10 a.m.: the collision involves a passenger car occupied by two people and a pickup truck carrying five. The... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

This is a developing news story.

