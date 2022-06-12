Spokane police arrest man after more than a dozen shots fired near Riverfront Park

Witnesses said they heard over a dozen gunshots in the area of W Spokane Falls Blvd and N Howard St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a man after witnesses reported gunshots in the area of West Spokane Falls Blvd., across from Riverfront Park.

Witnesses told KREM 2 News they heard over a dozen gunshots. Police arrived in the area several minutes later and arrested one person.

Police said the man shot a full magazine, reloaded, and shot several more times.

A gun was found in the road.

No one was hurt and it is not clear who or what the suspect was firing at. Police do say the man they arrested has a history of mental illness.

Police said a driver in the area hit a parking meter while trying to turn around on Spokane Falls Blvd. and avoid the shots that were being fired.

Police closed part of West Spokane Falls Blvd. while they investigated. As of 9 a.m. the road is now back open.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will update this article as more information is made available.

Video of officers arresting a man in downtown Spokane a few minutes ago. Witnesses say they heard over a dozen gunshots, minutes before officers showed up. @SpokanePD has Spokane Falls Blvd closed as they collect evidence. Working to confirm info with SPD. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/5rZX9GRtDg — Nicole Hernandez (@NicoleKREM2) December 6, 2022

