Spokane police arrest man after more than a dozen shots fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a man after witnesses reported gunshots in the area of West Spokane Falls Blvd., across from Riverfront Park.
Witnesses told KREM 2 News they heard over a dozen gunshots. Police arrived in the area several minutes later and arrested one person.
Police said the man shot a full magazine, reloaded, and shot several more times.
A gun was found in the road.
No one was hurt and it is not clear who or what the suspect was firing at. Police do say the man they arrested has a history of mental illness.
Police said a driver in the area hit a parking meter while trying to turn around on Spokane Falls Blvd. and avoid the shots that were being fired.
Police closed part of West Spokane Falls Blvd. while they investigated. As of 9 a.m. the road is now back open.
This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will update this article as more information is made available.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.