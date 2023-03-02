Two killed in crash near Hauser

Idaho State Police said two people were killed when a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car on SH 53.

HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash near Hauser that killed two people on Wednesday, March 1.

The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. on SH53 near Church Road, between Rathdrum and Hauser.

Police said a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound on SH53 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado died at the scene. Police have not released her identity but say she was a 58-year-old female from Priest River.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. Police say he was a 26-year-old male from Sandpoint.

Police said the families of the two people who died have been notified.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

