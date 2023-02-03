Police seize knives and gun during search of Kohberger's family home, car

Search warrants have been unsealed in Pennsylvania detailing the items police found in Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car and parent's house.

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — New search warrants have been released in Pennsylvania, detailing what police found when searching the home that belonged to the parents of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, along with items seized from his car.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, for his alleged role in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in their Moscow home on Nov. 13, 2022.

The list of items taken from his parent's home includes:

Knife

Book with underlining on page 118

AT&T bill for Bryan C. Kohberger

Glock 22 Gen 5 .40 caliber

Smith & Wesson pocket knife

Folder containing vehicle paperwork

Acer Laptop

Green leafy substance in green container

Documents

Green leafy substance in plastic bag

White paper with password

Power cable

Cell phone

Three Glock .40 caliber magazines (empty)

Books

Black face masks

Prescription

Black gloves

1 black hat, 1 black mask

Personal identifying documents

New balance shoes

Dark colored jacket

Other clothing

Clear plastic glove

Asus Laptop with damage

HP Laptop with damage

Record of sale for Glock 22

Criminal Psychology Book

Documents and DeSales University notebook

Multiple black gloves

Washington State University paperwork

Shop Vac

Note to dad from Bryan

Taylor cutlery knife with leather sheath

The search warrant details several other items including notebooks, clothing, and electronics.

Read the full warrants for Kohberger's car and home.

A second search warrant details the items that police seized from Kohberger's car that he drove across the country from Washington State University to Pennsylvania with his dad.

Items seized from the car include:

Swabs

Loose change

Gloves

Receipts

Insurance & registration

Hiking Boots

Tire irons

Shovel

Goggles

Floor mats

Reflective vest

Used water bottles

Wrench

Door Panel

Seats and cushions

Phone Charger

Band Aid

Maps

Documents

The search warrant details several other items including a seatbelt, visor, and wrappers.

Other court documents unsealed earlier this week detailed other items that police seized at Kohberger's family's home.

1 defiant silver flashlight

4 medical-style gloves

A white Arizona Jean Co. large T-shirt

A large black Champion sweatshirt with a Washington State University Cougars logo on it

A pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes

A pair of black Under Armor socks

Large black Under Armor shorts

Large black Under Armor boxers

1 buccal swab- a DNA swab from the inside of Kohberger's cheek

Police also served a search warrant for Kohberger's apartment in Pullman. The items police found there include multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove, and two reddish-brown stained cuts from an uncased pillow.

