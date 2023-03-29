Inland Northwest AGC hosts job fair at Spokane County Fairgrounds

Inland Northwest AGC hosted a construction job fair to look for the next generation of welders, operators and carpenters.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — As spring turns to summer, construction companies want more people to help support growth in our area.

Wednesday, Inland Northwest AGC hosted a construction job fair to look for the next generation of welders, operators and carpenters.

Workforce Development Director Chelsea Barton said the future can’t be considered without also thinking of construction.

"Our future is in construction," Barton said. "You need roads, you need infrastructure, with that we need workers to do it. This is getting our future work force. The people that are here today are the work force of tomorrow.”

Michael Alkana said he's been an equipment operator for three years. He said being in construction gives him a unique perspective of the city he lives in.

“It's really amazing to see 'oh yeah i accomplished this, helped finish this,'" Alkana said. "You can take your kids later and I did this, I did that, I did that.”

Alkana said he’s always knew he wanted to go into construction. Wednesday, the construction association also hosted 800 high schoolers.

They got a hands-on construction experience, driving heavy equipment and using power tools. Alkana said being able to show students what he does for a living is a full circle moment Because he was once one of those students.

The job fair is on through 7 p.m. As of Wednesday, Inland Northwest AGC has over 60 jobs available on their website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.