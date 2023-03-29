Spokane to undergo $80 million in construction projects for 2023

Nearly 40 projects will be tackled this year, including repairing city streets and investing in critical water and sewage systems.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is investing $80 million into nearly 40 new construction projects for 2023.

According to the city, the construction work is being done to improve streets in critical areas that move people and commerce, replace and repair bridges, protect the Spokane River and invest in critical water and sewer systems.

One of the top projects for the city this year is the TJ Meenach Street, Sewer, Siphon and Stormwater project in northwest Spokane. The city began construction on March 13 and says this will be the last in a series of projects aimed at improving the stormwater system.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said this year's projects will bring much needed enhancements to the community.

"Our projects will support critical utility needs and also assist the traveling public- that includes motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians- and also enhanced recreational activities while putting members of our community to work," she said.

The following projects are also top of mind for the city:

Work will start on a new High-System Water Tank at 37th Avenue and Crestline near Hamblen Elementary School. This 2-million-gallon reservoir will serve current and future residents with drinking water and fire protection in south Spokane.

The Maple St. Bridge will receive a deck overlay.

Work has begun at the Wellesley and Market intersection as part of the North Spokane Corridor project. The final product will be a concrete intersection.

Strong Rd. in north Spokane will be improved between Five Mile Rd. and Austin Rd.

2023 will be one of the busiest years for grind and overlay projects. Many arterials, residential and business districts throughout the City will see work being done to improve conditions.

Several pedestrian crossing signals will be installed along various arterials.

Other projects that are in progress, such as the Thor-Freya corridor, will see another year of construction. But, city officials say the corridor will be completed this year by rebuilding the intersections of 2nd Ave. and 3rd Ave. and Thor St. and Freya St. on the north and south side of I-90.

In addition, the replacement of the Post Street Bridge is expected to finish this year and the 13-million-gallon water reservoir at the Spokane International Airport will continue to rise and is expected to serve the West Plains in early 2025.

Lastly, the city will make efforts to improve the following streets with grind overlay work:

A St. – Rowan Ave. to Francis Ave.

Lyons Ave. – Division St. to Addison St.

Nevada St. - Holland Ave. to Hawthorne Ave.

Sunset Highway

Rowan – Division St. to Addison St.

Garland Ave. – D St. to Alberta St.

Perry St. - North Foothills Dr. to Bridgeport Ave.

Northwest Blvd. and Assembly – Garland Ave. to Wellesley Ave.

Eagle Ridge – Cedar St. to Shelby Ridge

Inland Empire Way – Bridge St. to 10th Ave.

