Toddler hit by car in Spokane Valley dies one week later

The 11-month old and 11-year-old along with the mother survived the crash. Sadly, after over a week in the hospital, the 2-year-old they call Baby Thor died.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The two-year-old who was one of four people hit by a car in Spokane Valley last week has died according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred on May 23 at the intersection of Highway 27 and 24th Ave. A 16-year-old girl was driving a car that hit a mother and her three sons. The 11-month-old and 11-year-old along with the mother survived the crash. Sadly, after over a week in the hospital, the 2-year-old they call Baby Thor has died.

The family confirmed little Thor's passing on their GiveSendGo on Wednesday morning. The update read: "Little Thor left this world to be with Jesus and his grandpa last night.

I (Josh's sister/Thor's aunt) have updated the campaign amount to include costs associated with the burial. Also, my brother has been out of work for a week. As the sole salary in the family, the extra would be great to help him take a few more days off work without worrying about paying bills.

Thank you everyone for your support and love."

WATCH RELATED: Father of family hit by car while crossing street recalls learning of the devastating crash

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.