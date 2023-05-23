1 adult, 3 children struck by car at Highway 27 in Spokane Valley

Of the three children, two are reported to be in serious condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Three children are in critical condition after being hit while crossing 24th Avenue in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 27 and 24th Ave. According to WSP, multiple victims were transported for medical care to Sacred Heart. The children involved are an eleven-year-old male, a two-year-old male and an eleven month old male. Of those three children, two are reported to be in serious condition. One of the victims received a Life Flight for medical care.

The 37-year-old mother received minor injuries in the collision.

The driver is reported to be a 16-year old female. WSP says charges are pending against the driver.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.