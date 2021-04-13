Gem County Sheriff's Office searching for three missing children out of Emmett

The three were last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Gem County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is searching for three missing children, two of which have been missing since last year. The three were last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton was last seen in Emmett on Sept. 10, 2020, according to GCSO. He has red hair and blue eyes, weighs 185 pounds and is 5'7". He may be wearing glasses.

14-year-old Taylor Summers was last seen in Emmett on Oct. 19, 2020. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, weighs 135 pounds and is 5'3".

8-year-old Taryn Summers was last seen in Emmet on Monday. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 65 pounds and has a slight frame, and is 4'0". Officials said she wears glasses for reading but may not have them on her person.