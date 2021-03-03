AMBER Alert issued for missing Bingham County teen

The teen has been identified as Francine Corine Baird. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Monday and is believed to be in imminent danger.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bingham County.

The teen has been identified as Francine Corine Baird. She was last seen in person at 11 p.m. on Monday and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Francine is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 104 pounds and is 5'4" tall. She was last seen wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you or anyone you know sees Francine or has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 or the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208) 785-1234 immediately.

14 YEAR OLD FEMALE ABDUCTED AND ENDANGERED BY UNKOWN SUSPECT IF SEEN PLEASE CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/eGU5520Azk — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) March 3, 2021

