Trials for 6 members of white nationalist group arrested near Idaho Pride event begin July 17

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — More than a year after their arrest for allegedly planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene City Park, six members of white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are expected to stand trial.

The six men — Devin W. Center, James J. Johnson, Cameron K. Pruitt, Forrest C. Rankin, Derek J. Smith and Robert B. Whitted — have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor.

Jury trials are scheduled to begin July 17 in Coeur d’Alene.

The charges stem from June 2022, when area law enforcement arrested 31 Patriot Front members on their way to the Pride celebration in City Park. Police stopped the group, who were crammed into the back of a U-Haul truck, just blocks from the park.

