Six suspects in Coeur d'Alene hate group arrests expected in court on Monday

Six men arrested along with 25 others tied to a hate group are expected in court on charges of planning to start a riot at a Coeur d'Alene Pride event.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six men with ties to a white nationalist hate group are scheduled to appear in court in Coeur d’Alene on Monday.

Among the six men scheduled to appear on Monday are two brothers with ties to the Inland Northwest.

Kootenai County court documents identify Mishael Buster, 23, as a suspect who lives at a Hillyard address in Spokane. It lists another suspect, Josiah Buster, who appears to be his older brother, but lives in Texas. Neither has a criminal history.

In a parcel search on the Spokane County assessor's website, it lists Matt and Diane Buster as the property owners of the address Mishael Buster gave Coeur d'Alene police. It appears they too may be related.

Another suspect from Washington, Justin Michael O’Leary of Des Moines is also scheduled in court on Monday.

The hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. KREM 2 News has learned that a judge granted a request from the suspects to appear virtually via Zoom. During today's court appearance, the judge is expected to read the men their rights and they will then enter a plea.

According to Idaho statutes, conspiracy to riot is punishable by up to a year in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

The six men are the first to have court dates scheduled in the case. The other 25 men have court dates scheduled throughout the month of August.

Kootenai County court documents detail how much planning and coordination went into the group's attempt to riot.

According to court documents, Thomas Rousseau, the founder of Patriot Front, told officers he "traveled to Coeur d'Alene to peacefully exercise his First Amendment rights." Another suspect told police he traveled a long way for the cause and said, "We go where we are needed."

Coeur d'Alene police found several typed documents on Rousseau's person. One document discussed the group being there to "raise a voice against the moral depravity, which permits events such as this to take place," referencing the Pride event.