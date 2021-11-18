Here are the stores, businesses closed on Thanksgiving in Spokane

Thanksgiving is on the way and with it last-minute trips to the grocery store for Thanksgiving meals. Customers will have to plan ahead this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving is on the way and with it, last minute trips to the grocery store for Thanksgiving meals.

Customers will have to plan ahead of time because many major retailers will close during the Thanksgiving on Thursday in the Inland Northwest.

Last year COVID-19 pandemic forced many retail stores to closed their doors on Thanksgiving, some for the first time in years.

This year many major retailer stores like JCPenney, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl's started offering early holiday deals ahead of Black Friday. Some people started their Christmas shopping earlier, and others will wait until Black Friday.

Here is the list of stores and local businesses closing this Thanksgiving

Spokane City Hall will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26. Residents and visitors don’t have to plug parking meters on Thanksgiving Day.

will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26. Residents and visitors don’t have to plug parking meters on Thanksgiving Day. The City libraries and Waste-to-Energy Facility site will be closed for Thanksgiving and open during regular hours for the rest of the week. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late.

site will be closed for Thanksgiving and open during regular hours for the rest of the week. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late. Attractions in Riverfront Park will be closed for Thanksgiving Day but open the rest of the week. Here is the full list of attraction times.

will be closed for Thanksgiving Day but open the rest of the week. Here is the full list of attraction times. Spokane NorthTown Mall and Spokane Valley Mall will be closed but we will open on Friday at 9 a.m.

and will be closed but we will open on Friday at 9 a.m. REI will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Costco

Target will reopen for Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

will reopen for Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. JCPenney will open back up on Friday.

will open back up on Friday. Walmart announced all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving, as a ‘thank you’ to associates for their continued hard work during the pandemic. The store will operate at its regular hours for Black Friday.

announced all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving, as a ‘thank you’ to associates for their continued hard work during the pandemic. The store will operate at its regular hours for Black Friday. Fred Mayer will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be opening back on Black Friday at 5 a.m.

will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be opening back on Black Friday at 5 a.m. WinCo will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be opening back on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be opening back on Black Friday at 7 a.m. Yokes will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and opening at its regular hours on Black Friday. Store location opening times vary around the Spokane areas.

will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and opening at its regular hours on Black Friday. Store location opening times vary around the Spokane areas. Kohl's

Rosauers

Trader Joe's

Best Buy

Petco

Home Depot

Macy's

If you need to make a last minute trip to the store, the following grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open during their regular hours for Thanksgiving:

Safeway

Dollar Store

Albertsons

CVS

Walgreens

Starbucks

Big Lots

To make sure these store hours apply in your area, call the store in advance or visit their online website for store hours.