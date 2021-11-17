Riverfront Park Skate Ribbon opens Tuesday

Daily admission will be free for kids under 2 years old, $5.95 for children 12 and under and $7.95 for adults. Skate rentals are $5.95.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation announced the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park will open Tuesday morning for its 2021-2022 winter season.

The Skate Ribbon will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays.

The ice skate will be closing for Thanksgiving and during the Christmas holidays.

Daily admission is free for kids under 2 years old, $5.95 for 12 and under and $7.95 for adults. Skate rentals are $5.95, but visitors can bring their own skates.

Unlimited Ice Passes are 10% off until Monday, Nov. 22 and they can be purchased online or at the Numerica Skate Ribbon. The passes cost $30.95 for children ages 3-12 and for adults are $35.95. Skate rental add-ons are $17.95.

Unlimited ice season pass holders get access to the Skate Ribbon preview party on Nov. 22. It includes free skate rentals, hot cocoa and cookies at the Numerica Skate Ribbon before opening day.