Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's south hill

Witnesses reported the driver was speeding when the car crashed into a sign on E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. Police appeared to be following the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning.

According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.

At the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car. Other witnesses say several police cars were following the vehicle. Police were on the scene just seconds after it crashed into the sign.

Emergency responders rescued the driver from the car. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the driver.

KREM 2 reporter Kyle Simchuk was on the scene as paramedics loaded the driver into an ambulance and said it appeared they were still alive.

Since the crash, about half of Rosauer's parking lot has been marked off as a crime scene. Debris from the crash is scattered all across the parking lot.

Eastbound E. 29th Ave is blocked off by the investigation.

BREAKING: Serious crash in the Rosauers parking lot near 29th and SE Blvd. Witness told me the driver passed her going 80-90mph, she saw the car split in half when it hit the sign pillar. She believes police were chasing the car. pic.twitter.com/e7URdSZnbQ — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) November 25, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

South Hill Crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.