Editor’s note: Above video shows Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich discussing deputies’ mental health training

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced on Tuesday night that his next 39 months will be his last in office as he plans to pursue a master’s degree.

Knezovich explained that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term as he wants to teach college classes in the future. He made the announcement at an event called “The Threats We Face,” where he discussed extremist groups in the Inland Northwest.

Knezovich has served as sheriff since he was appointed in 2006 and has been re-elected every year since. He said he is not planning on running for another government office at this point.

Knezovich’s opposition to I-1639

The sheriff has made many memorable moves in the last year alone. In January, Knezovich called I-1639 — a Washington law that raises the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rife to 21, among other things — “unconstitutional on the state and federal level.”

He said other sheriffs were “grandstanding” by not supporting the initiative, adding that there was nothing for him to enforce.

Knezovich weighs in on criminal justice reform

In May, Knezovich and dozens of others attended a public meeting at Spokane Valley City Hall to offer their thoughts on the county’s criminal justice system.

"The Spokane County Jail needs to be revamped because we have a serious problem," Knezovich said. "Whenever you have eight of my inmates die in fourteen months, that's a problem."

He said the proposed plan for a new jail addresses all problems raised in that meeting.

"Everything they talked about is structured within that master plan. And it's sad that we have not moved forward and we have watched people die," Knezovich said.

Knezovich says Inslee committed a crime

In June, Knezovich criticized Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on national television, calling the so-called “sanctuary state” law that the governor signed criminal. He said the law aims to hinder national immigration enforcement.

"Outnumbered" co-anchor Harris Faulkner asked Knezovich, "You're saying [Inslee's] committing a crime basically?"

To that, Knezovich responded: "I am. He took the same oath that I did: to uphold the constitution of the United States and the laws thereof."

