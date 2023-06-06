Spokane police, WSP searching for at-risk missing indigenous man

54-year-old Willard Crazymule was last seen in the area of W. 5th Ave. and S. Walnut St. in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) are searching for an at-risk indigenous man who has been missing for a month.

54-year-old Willard Crazymule was last seen on May 10, 2023 in the area of W. 5th Ave. and S. Walnut St. in Spokane. Police say he is missing his right arm and sports a "Crazymule" tattoo on his left arm. He is 5'8'' and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Willard should call 911 and reference case # 2023-20088273.

