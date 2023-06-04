Investigation underway after Spokane County Sheriff's deputy shoots and kills man in Spokane Valley

According to Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, it happened Sunday near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and North Dyer Road around 12:12 am.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded early Sunday morning to the scene of a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Spokane Valley. The shooting took place near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and North Dyer Road around 12:12 am.

According to preliminary information from Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, two patrol units were responding to the area to try to serve a search warrant when they encountered a male shortly after arriving. Gunfire was exchanged between him and the deputies.

Sheriff Nowels said the male was shot and deputies gave him first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

Nowels said authorities aren’t sure if the deceased man was the wanted subject the deputies were looking for.

The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team is investigating the incident and processing the scene. The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Per standard protocol, the Deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.

Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

