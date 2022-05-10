Spokane police detain suspect in shooting at homeless camp

Police detained a man suspected of firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya early Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man early Wednesday morning they say fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Police said the shooting was not random.

At 3:04 a.m. someone called 911 to report a person driving around the homeless camp and shooting into it. During the call, dispatchers said they could hear shots being fired.

When police arrived, the suspect was no longer in the area. After investigating, police tracked the suspect to an apartment complex at South Southeast Blvd. and South Regal Street on the South Hill, where they believed he lived.

Police found a car matching the description of the one used in the shooting and detained a suspect on two counts of drive-by shooting. As of 6:00 a.m., police were waiting for a search warrant to search the apartment.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Police said it was not random and they believe the suspect was targeting one person at the homeless camp.

