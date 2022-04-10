Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT regarding homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

Commissioners approved the action in support of Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's determination to clear the camp.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the prosecutor's office to file a lawsuit against the Washington Department of Transportation regarding the homeless camp off I-90 and Freya.

With this resolution, the prosecutor's office is authorized to file suit "for the abatement of nuisance conditions and injunctive relief against the owner of real property, the Washington Department of Transportation, within Spokane County."

According to a press release from Spokane County, commissioners approved the action in support of Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's determination to clear the encampment and to ensure that interested parties appear before a county superior court judge regarding the impacts the encampment is having on the community.

Earlier this year, the Washington State Department of Commerce funded the Empire Health Foundation with $500,000 to aid in the first steps to clear out the camp. Despite this, Knezovich continued to accuse WSDOT, Commerce and the state of inaction as well as "possible corruption" for misuse of public funds.

