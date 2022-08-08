Spokane police responding to fatal collision on North Maple and West Northwest Blvd.

The accident involving a motorcycle and car left one dead and another with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and car on North Maple St. and West Northwest Blvd.

According to police, of the two people who were riding the bike, one person has died and the other is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. The injured rider has been transported to the hospital. No one in the car was injured. Deputies are currently on scene investigating the crash. The streets right before the intersection in each direction have been blocked off to traffic.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

