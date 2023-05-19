x
Spokane improving pedestrian safety at several crossings

Five projects will get a pedestrian hybrid beacon, similar to the crossing signal on Northwest Boulevard by Audubon Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City Of Spokane is ramping up efforts to improve pedestrian safety. 

As part of the 2023 pedestrian focus project, funded by state and federal grants, the city is installing more pedestrian crossing signals across the city. Most of the project areas were identified by their collision history.

The following five projects will get a pedestrian hybrid beacon, similar to the crossing signal on Northwest Boulevard by Audubon Park:

  • Greene/Carlisle
  • Nevada/Joseph
  • Division crossings
    • Rhoades-Weile
    • Everett
    • Longfellow

A man nearly died at the Rhoades and Division crossing in 2018 when there were no pedestrian signals. In a settlement, the city of Spokane paid him 3.1 million dollars for his injuries in 2023. And now the crossing is getting signals. 

The following locations will get sidewalks or shared path upgrades, but no signals:

  • Garland Pathway
  • Driscoll-Alberta-Cochran
  • Liberty-Bemiss

Construction is already underway for the new pedestrian signal at the Nevada and Joseph crossing near Gary middle school. Next up will be the Driscoll-Alberta-Cochran sidewalk installation.

   

