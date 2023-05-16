Kootenai County Justice Building expansion could start this fall

The 60,000-square-foot expansion will add three courtrooms and facilities for the Sheriff’s Office, district court employees, prosecutors and other county staff.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Construction of the Kootenai County Justice Building expansion could begin as early as September, with an estimated completion date in spring 2025.

The 60,000-square-foot expansion will add three courtrooms and facilities for the Sheriff’s Office, district court employees, prosecutors and other county staff. Initial designs were created to meet the needs of the county and account for some future growth.

The county is expected to pay the difference between the $24 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the project and the final cost, which commissioners aim to keep at $35 million or less.

“I would like to start digging up dirt as soon as possible, as soon as we can guarantee we can afford it,” Commissioner Leslie Duncan said last Thursday when commissioners met with Bouten Construction to discuss progress on the expansion.

Commissioner Bruce Mattare expressed some reservations about the project’s timeline and price tag.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.