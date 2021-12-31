Top 4 things to do in Spokane on New Year's Eve

Here’s our top four things to do as we say goodbye to 2021 and head into 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash — Looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve? Visit Spokane has compiled a list of events in the area to help you out!

Here’s our top four things to do as we say goodbye to 2021 and head into 2022:

Family friendly fireworks are back at Riverfront Park starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be set off near the Clock Tower. There will also be a winter light show from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Skate Ribbon will also have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a Spokane New Year’s Eve tradition! Former Music Director and Conductor Laureate Preu is stepping in to conduct because the current music director, James Lowe, is unable to get to Spokane due to international flight cancellations due to COVID-19. This will be the first time Preu will conduct the orchestra since he left in 2019. The Spokane Symphony’s tradition of performing Beethoven’s Ninth on New Year’s Eve was started by Preu in 2009.

Emma Rue’s is a local coffee, cocktail and dessert café on South Howard Street. The café is hosting a black-tie affair for the new year. Tickets are $75 and include live entertainment, food and two drinks. You must be 21 to enter. You will also need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours. Masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Iconic drag superstar Jackie Beat will be at the Globe Bar & Kitchen from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoy a special drag show then dance your way into 2022. Tickets start at $25 and you must be 21 or older to attend.