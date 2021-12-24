Rapid COVID-19 antigen test available at Spokane Community College before holiday gatherings

The site will be located at the college' parking lot, with testing taking place during the holidays on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, from 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash — As more people gather to celebrate with their loved ones during the holidays, which can cause the spread of the COVID-19 virus, rapid antigen testing is available at Spokane Falls Community College.

In partnership with the Spokane Regional Health Department, Discovery Health MD announced additional testing capacity to provide testing at several sites during holiday hours on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

“Testing is extremely important as we head into the holiday season, we know that people will be spending more time inside celebrating with loved ones and that can cause increased risk," Daniel Pulse, Discovery Health MD Chief Growth Officer said.

Spokane Falls Community College will offer drive-thru rapid antigen testing at 3410 W. Whistalks Way, Friday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Spokane Valley testing site will be closed during these days.

Test results will be delivered through a secure online portal, and people could register here for an online appointment, but it is not required.