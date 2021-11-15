Thousands across Spokane, North Idaho without power as high winds hit the area

Avista, Kootenai Electric and Inland Power and Light are all reporting outages.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of electric customers in the Inland Northwest are without power as high winds moved into the area Monday afternoon.

Avista, Kootenai Electric, Pend Oreille PUD and Inland Power and Light are all reporting outages.

Here’s a look at the number customers without power as of 4:10 p.m.

Areas seeing the largest number of outages include Priest Lake, Sandpoint and Sagle.

A high wind warning is in place across the Inland Northwest due to potentially damaging gusts starting Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued high wind warnings and wind advisories in anticipation of the wind event. The warnings and advisories go into effect at 2 p.m. and last through Tuesday morning.

A passing cold front will bring another round of even stronger wind late Monday and a significant drop in temperatures in the days to come. Wind is expected to remain strong throughout the day ahead of the cold front. The front will hit the Inland Northwest Monday afternoon bringing the start of the strongest wind of the event. Gusts will stay strong through the evening commute and overnight.

The high wind warning stretches from central Washington through Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, down into the Palouse, up and over Lookout Pass and into Western Montana. The wind advisory encompasses areas not in the warning from the eastern side of the Cascades through the Inland Northwest. The warnings and advisories are widespread because the potential for impacts from the wind are widespread.