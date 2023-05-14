Spokane fire crews investigating severe house fire on South Dandy Court in Latah Valley

The second-alarm fire left one dog dead. The family is currently receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is investigating a severe house fire on South Dandy Court in Latah Valley that left one dog dead.

According to the department, the fire occurred on May 13 around 8 p.m. Crews said they could see a large column of black smoke from over a mile out.

After arriving, crews found the rear of the home engulfed in flames and threatening homes on either side. Due to the risk of property loss, crews classified the blaze as a second-alarm fire to call in more resources. Spokane County Fire District 8 provided assistance.

Crews reportedly attacked the fire from the inside while attack hoses targeted the rear of the house. While all of the family members were reported to be out of the home, two dogs were still inside. While one of the dogs was able to recover, the other couldn't be revived and died.

Firefighters were eventually able to knock down the blaze, leaving the neighboring houses unharmed. The home engulfed in the fire was left heavily damaged on all floors, according to officials.

The SFD Special Investigations Unit is still investigating the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the Red Cross is assisting the family members.

