SPOKANE, Wash. — Two empty Union Pacific train cars derailed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and North Havana Street on Tuesday night.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the derailment happened at about 6:15 p.m. and involved two train cars that were empty.

The cars were not damaged in the derailment and no injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

There is no information on what caused the derailment.

This is the third Union Pacific Train Derailment in just over a month in Spokane.

On Tuesday, July 16, six mixed-freight Union Pacific rail cars derailed inside the company's Spokane Yard. Less than 24 hours later, two train cars derailed in another location of the same yard.

The cars that derailed on July 16 were carrying molten sulfur, while two tank cars from the other derailment were carrying diesel fuel and molten sulfur. No leaks were detected in either derailment.

Union Pacific spokesperson Tim McMahan said the cause of the second July derailment was track-related.

