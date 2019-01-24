SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Monroe and West Fairview Avenue.

Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren said the department received a call at 3:35 p.m. about a man threatening people with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the suspect and began searching the area.

Shortly after they arrived on scene, officers got another call saying the man had returned to the location.

Lundgren said officers contacted the man, who was armed with a knife, and started giving him verbal commands.

Authorities said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man began walking toward the officers. Lundgren said that is when shots were fired.

Officers immediately began life-saving treatment but the man later died.

Justin Miller said he heard the shooting from his home nearby.

"I was just in the window... talking to my daughters on the phone. And all the sudden I saw the cop car coming around the corner in pursuit and I went outside, and I heard, 'Drop it, drop it. And I heard about four gunshots, maybe. Maybe five," he said.

Miller watched as police tried to save the man's life. He shared video with KREM showing officers performing CPR.

"When I got there he was on the ground, wasn't moving," Miller said.

Lundgren said the officers on scene were equipped with body cameras, which will be reviewed by investigators.

Authorities said any surrounding businesses with surveillance video of the incident should contact detectives.

None of the officers were injured.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is now investigating the shooting. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the man of man at a later date.

