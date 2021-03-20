Vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims set for Saturday in Downtown Spokane

The vigil will be held in the Sister Cities Garden in Riverfront Park at 4:30 p.m. to give people a chance to grieve and stand up against hate and violence.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A candlelight vigil and rally is being held Saturday evening following the murders of eight people - many of them Asian women - during a shooting rampage in the Atlanta area.

The vigil will be held in the Sister Cities Garden in Riverfront Park at 4:30 p.m. to give people a chance to grieve and stand up against hate and violence toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Attendees are asked to bring candles, artwork and flowers to remembers those who were killed.

The event is being hosted by ‘Spokane’s United We Stand.’ According to a press release from the organization, one of the group’s founders, Vina Tran-Cathcart, has firsthand experience of being attacked for being Asian.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward also ordered flags in the city to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22 following a directive from President Joe Biden to honor the victims.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan area,” Woodward said in a press release. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless attack.”

A gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years.

Long told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. But those statements spurred outrage and widespread skepticism given the locations and that six of the eight victims were Asian women.