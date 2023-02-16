Spokane City offices closing Monday in observance of Presidents' Day

On-street paid parking meters in Spokane will also be free on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day holiday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Most city and county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Presidents' Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February. The holiday was first established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, and then it became popularly known as Presidents' Day.

Some of the Spokane offices closing include the following:

The Spokane County Courthouse: Including Municipal, District and Superior Courts.

Public Safety Building: Including Courts, Sheriff’s Office Front Desk, Records and Fingerprint and Concealed Pistol License Services.

Veterans Services

Community Services

Parks and Recreation

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

All department of vehicle licensing offices in Spokane County, including the office in the County Courthouse,

On-street paid parking meters will be free on Monday, Feb. 20 because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The City of Spokane offices, including MySpokane 311 Customer Service and the Development Services Center, are open as usual on Monday, and garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule.

The departments will go back to their normal schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

The Spokane Valley and North County Transfer Stations as well as The City of Spokane’s Waste-to-Energy facility will remain open to serve the public.

