Spokane Quaranteam raising money for families in need at Logan Elementary

That money will be used to purchase a $50 gas and $50 grocery gift card for each family at Logan Elementary School.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Quaranteam is raising money for families at Logan Elementary School until Tuesday's midnight.

Founder Rick Clark hopes to raise $28,000 in 24 hours.

The money collected from the fundraiser will be used to purchase a $50 gas and $50 grocery gift card for each family at Logan Elementary School.

Clark said he was once homeless himself.

"I remember being that family. We're not going to let you fall. We're too big of a city. We have too much compassion to let anyone fall down. We're going to do all we can," Clark said.

He said he wants to help relieve some of the financial burdens these families may be experiencing.

"Hearing from those families really made it hit home for me," Clark said.

"These are families that are sitting on the edge of their seats hoping they can get a $50 gas or grocery card."

Clark said donations were pouring in even before the fundraiser went live.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Clark already collected $18,000.

Clark said if he surpasses his goal, more money will be added to the gift cards.

Clark said people looking to donate can send money to 'Help Spokane" on the following applications.

