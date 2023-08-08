Spokane city council members ask county commissioners to defer measure for new jail

Council President Lori Kinnear and Council Member Zack Zappone asked that the vote be delayed so they can create a more specific plan on how the funds will be spent.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two members of the Spokane City Council are asking the Board of County Commissioners to delay voting on a measure that would fund construction of a new jail in Spokane County.

In a letter to the Spokane County Commissioners, Spokane City Council President Lori Kinnear and Council Member Zack Zappone asked that the vote be delayed so the two agencies can get "a better plan into place through collaboration and discussion between the cities and the county." Specifically, the council wants a thorough plan on how the funds will be spent before the measure goes to voters.

In December 2022, Spokane County Commissioners voted to place a measure for a sales tax increase on the November 2023 general election ballot. If approved, residents would see a sales tax increase of 0.2% countywide, which would then be used to construct a new jail in Spokane County.

Commissioners said this ballot measure was considered because of "the documented need to address overcrowding, inadequate capacity and to have the ability to offer a therapeutic treatment model," which commissioners said will include individualized case management and re-entry programs.

Kinner and Zappone acknowledged that investing in public safety is important in Spokane County. However, they want to see a "more specific and thorough plan" for how they money received through the tax increase will be spent.

Council estimates the 0.2% sales tax will bring in an estimated $1.7 billion over the next 30 years, and the cities within Spokane County are set to receive 40% of those funds to improve public safety. Because of this, council says they need more time to put together a plan on how they will spend their share of the $680 million they would receive.

During the commissioner meeting Monday, the board learned that an educational website aimed at sharing information about the county jail measure will be rolled out in the coming days.

