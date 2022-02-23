False Spokane County Interstate Fair Facebook page identified

Spokane County discovered a false Facebook page account for the County Interstate Fair that has been active for about one week, and it's trying to scam residents.

According to a press release, the fake account titled “Spokane-County Interstate’ Fair" has been active for about one week. At first sight, the account looks like the original one, as it copied many items from the main County Fair account. This includes posts and images of upcoming events happening at the fair.

The fake account was first reported by Facebook followers who alerted the Spokane County Interstate Fair Office. The followers reported that they received messages asking to follow a registration link to claim fair tickets and enter their credit card information.

Spokane County has alerted Facebook of the fake account. They are asking anyone who has received a friend request or message from the fake page to report it to Facebook and delete the request.