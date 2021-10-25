Numerous scam calls in Spokane appear to be aimed at young workers, police say

These scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” software, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police received multiple reports of a phone scam operation targeting several businesses in the area. The scams occurred on Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the calls appear to be aimed at youth workers.

The caller(s) identify themselves as local law enforcement officials, directing young employees to working at the time to take money from cash registers and transfer the funds to gift cards.

According to SPD officials, these scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” software. This software allows a caller to change the phone number as seen by a call recipient, in this case making it seem like law enforcement was calling.

SPD officials urged residents to use vigilance when encountering these calls and assured that law enforcement will “never call and solicit, demand or otherwise entice an individual for money.” In general, law enforcement is not charged with collection of fines or costs and any such request, especially via phone, should draw suspicion. They also reminded residents to protect their financial information from anyone whose identity has not been verified or trusted.

If you receive a call from someone purporting to be in local law enforcement and question the legitimacy, you can call crime check at 509-456-2233 to help verify the callers authenticity.