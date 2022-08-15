Here's what to expect as sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter resumes

The sentencing for Caleb Sharpe started Monday after several delays. The judge is expected to decide on a sentence on Friday, Aug. 19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter that killed one classmate and wounded three freshman girls started Monday after several delays.

Sharpe pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder and second-degree assault in January of this year.

His sentencing started last week with opening statements from attorneys and expert testimony. The shooter's defense said a 20-year sentence would be appropriate due to the shooter's age and immaturity at the time of the shooting.

The defense added that these factors should contribute to Sharpe being found less culpable for his criminal conduct.

Prosecutors are asking for a minimum sentence of 35 years as they argue he still exhibits a lack of remorse and true understanding of what he did.

The victim and expert testimony will continue through this week.

On Thursday, Sharpe's mom and dad were present in court. They sat behind their son and are expected to testify this week. Ami Strahan, the mother of Sam Strahan who died in the shooting, will also speak during the hearing.

The judge is expected to decide on a sentence on Friday, Aug.19.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

