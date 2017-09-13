'I truly thought my time on Earth was over': Freeman impact statements continue ahead of shooter's sentencing

Jordyn Goldsmith, who was shot three times, told the gunman that she would have been his friend. Now, she hopes he rots away in a jail cell.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Victim impact statements have continued ahead of the final sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter.

Jordyn Goldsmith, who was shot three times, told the gunman that she would have been his friend. Now, she hopes he rots away in a jail cell.

September 13, 2017 started out like any other day.

Goldsmith was at her locker talking with friends when gunshots rang out on the second floor of Freeman High School.

"I froze watching bullet after bullet come out of the barrel, that pistol," Goldsmith said.

Moments later, she was shot three times. A friend pulled her into a classroom.

"I truly thought my time on Earth was over, laying on the floor in a pool of my own blood," Goldsmith said.

Nearly five years have passed. Jordyn now plays college volleyball at San Diego State University. But, the shooting left scars that she and her family deal with every day. Goldsmith's mother, Liz, recalled the moment she was finally reunited with her daughter and how she described the boy that tried to kill her.

"Do you know who shot you? Yes, mom. I saw it all. Who did this? Caleb Sharpe."

"'He was a nice boy, Mom.' Caleb, do you hear how Jordyn described you after you shot her? You shot her at point blank. Not once, not twice, but three times. And you tried a fourth while she was running."

"'He was a nice boy mom.' I hear those words in nightmares. How can a nice boy shoot my beautiful baby girl?"

Jordyn's dad, Travis, said he still has nightmares and a constant fear of what his children are doing and who's around them.

"There are no number of years that can justify what he has done. He should rot in jail and rot in hell. I implore you, your honor, to impose the maximum sentence possible," Jordyn's dad told the judge.

"You're nothing but a murderer who should rot away in jail. You have no business walking on this earth after what you've done to me, my friends, my family, my community and especially Sam," Goldsmith said.

