There’s an interesting race going on for Spokane County Sheriff this election day.

Incumbent Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is taking on Scott Maclay, who die in a motorcycle crash in St. Maries, Idaho back in September.

Maclay also legally changed his name to Dumpozzie Dot Com.

Maclay pulled 13 percent of the votes in the primarily race with nearly 8,900 votes.

Spokane County Elections Auditor Vicki Dalton said the name “Dumpozzie Dot Com” is staying on the Nov. election ballot and his votes will still be tallied.

According to law, if a deceased candidate wins the election, the affiliated party will select three candidates to send to the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners will then decide the winning candidate of the three.

