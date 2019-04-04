SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from Diallo's first court appearance in this case.

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, has reached a settlement in her welfare fraud case.

According to her attorney, Bevan Maxey, Diallo reached a diversion agreement with the court. Maxey said Diallo will have to pay $8,747 in restitution and complete community service.

“It’s a good resolution. I don’t believe she intended to defraud. This is a good step to putting this behind her and moving forward,” Maxey said.

Diallo made national headlines when she resigned from her role as Spokane’s NAACP President when it was revealed she was born to white parents but identified as a black woman.

Maxey said once Diallo pays off the restitution and completes the community services, the charges can be dismissed.

According to court documents, between August 1, 2015 and November 30, 2017 Dolezal obtained public assistance when she was not entitled to it. Records said she received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance illegally.

A motion filed on March 11 ordered the clerk of the court to accept payments from Diallo.

RELATED: Docs: Court ordered to accept money from Nkechi Diallo, also known as Rachel Dolezal

RELATED: Rachel Dolezal uninvited to San Antonio event following petition

RELATED: Trial for Nkechi Diallo, also known as Rachel Dolezal, set for March 4

RELATED: Nkechi Diallo, also known as Rachel Dolezal, allowed to leave Spokane Co. to attend funeral