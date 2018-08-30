SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane County court documents from earlier this month, a judge allowed Rachel Dolezal, now legally known as Nkechi Diallo, to go to Fox Island, Washington, to attend the funeral of her family friend, Albert Wilkerson.

Diallo was previously permitted by a judge to leave Spokane County in June to visit Wilkerson in hospice who had stage 4 cancer. Court documents said Diallo was expected to return to Spokane County by Aug. 27.

Diallo, the former Spokane NAACP president, is charged with first-degree theft by welfare fraud, making false verification and second-degree perjury.

According to court documents, Rachel Dolezal obtained public assistance when she was not entitled to it between August 1, 2015 and November 30, 2017. Records said she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in childcare assistance.

Additionally, court documents said Diallo's trial date has been rescheduled for Nov. 26; it was originally scheduled for September.

